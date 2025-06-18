Tensions Rise in Assam: Seven Arrested Over Cow Skull Controversy

In a significant development, Assam's Lakhimpur Police arrested seven individuals after the troubling discovery of cow skulls near a local prayer hall. This arrest was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who shared details via a post on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

This unsettling find comes amid heightened communal tensions in the region, sparked by similar incidents of cow slaughter. Shoot-at-sight orders have been implemented in Dhubri district following the discovery of a cow's head near a Hanuman temple, intensifying the discord.

State officials continue investigations, focusing on potential communal discord stemming from these acts. Recent months have seen over 60 arrests, as authorities crack down on illegal activities linked to religious festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)