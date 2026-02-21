Loudspeaker Dispute Sparks Communal Tensions in Madhya Pradesh Town

A violent clash occurred in Sihora, a town in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, sparked by the use of loudspeakers during prayers at a mosque and a Durga temple, police reported.

The incident, which took place around Azad Chowk late Thursday night, escalated into stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups. Agreements to avoid simultaneous use of loudspeakers were ignored, according to Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma.

The situation is now under control, with loudspeakers removed and regulatory reminders issued. Security measures have been tightened, and 60 arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)