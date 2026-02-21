Left Menu

Loudspeaker Dispute Sparks Communal Tensions in Madhya Pradesh Town

A violent clash between Hindu and Muslim groups in Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, erupted over the use of loudspeakers during prayers. Despite an agreement to avoid using loudspeakers simultaneously, it was violated, leading to chaos. Authorities have since intensified security and issued reminders about the permissible decibel limits for religious places.

Jabalpur | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:53 IST
A violent clash occurred in Sihora, a town in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, sparked by the use of loudspeakers during prayers at a mosque and a Durga temple, police reported.

The incident, which took place around Azad Chowk late Thursday night, escalated into stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups. Agreements to avoid simultaneous use of loudspeakers were ignored, according to Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma.

The situation is now under control, with loudspeakers removed and regulatory reminders issued. Security measures have been tightened, and 60 arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

