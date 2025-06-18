Uttar Pradesh's Push for Comprehensive Disaster Management Reform

The Uttar Pradesh government is calling for significant reforms in disaster management to address the disparity between local and nationally acknowledged disasters.

On Wednesday, the state presented a set of proposals to the 16th Finance Commission, aiming to enhance its disaster response and mitigation strategies. Revamping the State Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Mitigation Fund rules is central to these proposals, potentially expediting relief efforts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is championing these efforts, seeking to bring state-specific crises such as heatwaves and lightning under national disaster consideration. The state also recommends lifting spending limits and enabling budgetary flexibility to optimize fund use, while proposing the construction of disaster management buildings in each district.

(With inputs from agencies.)