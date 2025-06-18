Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Push for Comprehensive Disaster Management Reform

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed changes to the 16th Finance Commission to enhance disaster response. Key proposals include revising disaster funds, recognizing state-specific disasters nationally, and allowing budget flexibility. These measures aim to improve the state's ability to handle frequently occurring disasters like heatwaves and storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Push for Comprehensive Disaster Management Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is calling for significant reforms in disaster management to address the disparity between local and nationally acknowledged disasters.

On Wednesday, the state presented a set of proposals to the 16th Finance Commission, aiming to enhance its disaster response and mitigation strategies. Revamping the State Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Mitigation Fund rules is central to these proposals, potentially expediting relief efforts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is championing these efforts, seeking to bring state-specific crises such as heatwaves and lightning under national disaster consideration. The state also recommends lifting spending limits and enabling budgetary flexibility to optimize fund use, while proposing the construction of disaster management buildings in each district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025