Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Call for Smartphone Caution and Road Safety

In a compelling address at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the public to exercise caution with smartphones, emphasizing the increasing threat of cybercrime.

Highlighting the role of technology, Adityanath stressed the importance of using devices wisely, advising against giving smartphones to children and urging adults to avoid shortcuts that could lead to digital fraud.

He also called for vigilance on roads, reminding citizens that good infrastructure means safer travel—not an excuse to flout traffic laws. The Chief Minister candidly referenced actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan's past rule-bending as a lesson in accountability.