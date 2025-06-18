Cattle Smuggling Turns Deadly in Rajasthan Shootout

A deadly encounter unfolded in Rajasthan's Deeg district as police confronted suspected cattle smugglers on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials intercepted the group near Ghatmika village.

In response to police presence, the smugglers, including known offender Hasam alias Kadha, his son Ashiq, and two others, opened fire. The ensuing gun battle lasted approximately thirty minutes.

Ashiq was fatally shot, while Hasam sustained injuries and received medical treatment in Bharatpur. Notably, Hasam faces multiple charges for cow smuggling and attacking police, with a bounty on his apprehension.

