Cattle Smuggling Turns Deadly in Rajasthan Shootout

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed and another injured during a police encounter in Rajasthan's Deeg district. The incident occurred when police intercepted the smugglers near Ghatmika village, leading to a gunfire exchange. The smuggler, identified as Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries while his father, Hasam, was injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:26 IST
A deadly encounter unfolded in Rajasthan's Deeg district as police confronted suspected cattle smugglers on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials intercepted the group near Ghatmika village.

In response to police presence, the smugglers, including known offender Hasam alias Kadha, his son Ashiq, and two others, opened fire. The ensuing gun battle lasted approximately thirty minutes.

Ashiq was fatally shot, while Hasam sustained injuries and received medical treatment in Bharatpur. Notably, Hasam faces multiple charges for cow smuggling and attacking police, with a bounty on his apprehension.

