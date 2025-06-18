Left Menu

Election Commission Halves Voter ID Delivery Time with New SOP

The Election Commission (EC) has revamped its procedures to reduce the delivery time of voter identity cards to 15 days, from over a month. This is enabled by a new IT platform, ECINet, facilitating real-time tracking and notifications. The move promises improved service while ensuring data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:37 IST
Election Commission Halves Voter ID Delivery Time with New SOP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at enhancing electoral services, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that it will halve the delivery time for voter identity cards—as electors will now receive them within 15 days. This improvement comes from a newly introduced standard operating procedure which aims to expedite the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) delivery process.

Officials revealed that the new system integrates real-time tracking through the ECINet platform. This allows voters to monitor their EPIC's journey from generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to delivery by the Department of Posts (DoP), complete with SMS notifications at each stage. The EC aims to replace the existing methodology by re-engineering and streamlining the workflow.

The EC asserted that this initiative not only shortens delivery times but also prioritizes data security through the integration of DoP's Application Programme Interface (API) with ECINet. Over the past four months, the Commission has rolled out several measures to enhance service delivery for electors and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025