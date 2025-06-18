Election Commission Halves Voter ID Delivery Time with New SOP

In a significant move aimed at enhancing electoral services, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that it will halve the delivery time for voter identity cards—as electors will now receive them within 15 days. This improvement comes from a newly introduced standard operating procedure which aims to expedite the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) delivery process.

Officials revealed that the new system integrates real-time tracking through the ECINet platform. This allows voters to monitor their EPIC's journey from generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to delivery by the Department of Posts (DoP), complete with SMS notifications at each stage. The EC aims to replace the existing methodology by re-engineering and streamlining the workflow.

The EC asserted that this initiative not only shortens delivery times but also prioritizes data security through the integration of DoP's Application Programme Interface (API) with ECINet. Over the past four months, the Commission has rolled out several measures to enhance service delivery for electors and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)