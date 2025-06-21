DAHD and FAO Unite for One Health Workshop on Animal Health Security
- Country:
- India
In a concerted push to bolster India’s animal health systems and pandemic preparedness, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, organized a pivotal One Health Communication Strategy Workshop in New Delhi. This event forms a vital part of the Pandemic Fund-supported initiative titled “Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.”
A Cross-Sectoral Platform for Strategic Communication
The workshop, held on June 20, 2025, marked a landmark moment in the evolving landscape of India’s health security architecture. It brought together a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including representatives from:
-
Central and state government bodies
-
International organizations
-
Academia and research institutes
-
Veterinary and public health professionals
-
Media organizations and communication experts
The primary objective of the gathering was to lay the groundwork for a science-based, culturally sensitive, and people-centric communication strategy that would reinforce the One Health approach — integrating animal, human, and environmental health under one collaborative framework.
One Health and the Role of Communication
The One Health approach is increasingly recognized globally as essential for preventing zoonotic spillovers, managing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and fortifying biosecurity protocols. However, as emphasized during the workshop, the success of such a multifaceted approach depends heavily on strategic, clear, and targeted communication.
Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC), DAHD, underscored the urgent need for a cohesive communication strategy. In his remarks, he stated:
“Effective communication is the bedrock of public engagement and a catalyst for behavior change. We must speak in simple, relatable language to truly connect with communities and inspire action. Our messages must be timely, tailored, and trustworthy.”
He also highlighted that communication not only facilitates awareness but is a critical enabler of inter-sectoral coordination, thereby enhancing India’s overall pandemic response capabilities.
Bridging Science and Society
Dr. Konda Chavva, Assistant FAO Representative in India, reiterated the integral role of communication within the One Health paradigm. He observed:
“Communication is the critical bridge between knowledge and behaviour, between policy and practice. It ensures that our efforts on the ground translate into sustained impact and resilience.”
He called for science-informed storytelling that resonates with people across diverse geographies and socioeconomic backgrounds.
Media as a Multiplier: A Panel of Voices
A major highlight of the day was a media panel discussion featuring leading voices from:
-
BBC News
-
ET Edge
-
Down to Earth magazine
The session delved into the vital role media plays in:
-
Disseminating accurate, science-backed information
-
Countering misinformation
-
Building public trust in health institutions
-
Mobilizing community response during health emergencies
Panelists emphasized the importance of engaging local media outlets, training rural correspondents, and leveraging social media for real-time updates and myth-busting.
Collaborative Development of the One Health Strategy Document
The workshop served as a prelude to the upcoming National One Health Strategy Document, which is currently under development. Once finalized, this document will:
-
Serve as a guiding framework for coordinated action across ministries and sectors
-
Establish mechanisms for integrated surveillance and data sharing
-
Promote ecosystem-sensitive health interventions
-
Strengthen frontline workforce capacity in both rural and urban regions
Participants actively engaged in technical breakout sessions, focusing on:
-
Message design and community segmentation
-
Risk communication during disease outbreaks
-
Cross-sector coordination for integrated public health action
India’s Forward Momentum on One Health
With rising global risks from zoonotic diseases and AMR, India is positioning itself as a regional leader in adopting the One Health approach. This workshop is a critical step in institutionalizing strategic communication as a core component of pandemic resilience.
As India advances on this path, the government reaffirmed its commitment to:
-
Strengthen disease surveillance across species
-
Enhance grassroots awareness through culturally attuned messaging
-
Build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable health security ecosystem
By aligning communication with policy and practice, the One Health initiative aims to secure not just animal health, but the well-being of the nation and the planet at large.