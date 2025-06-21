DAHD and FAO Unite for One Health Workshop on Animal Health Security

In a concerted push to bolster India’s animal health systems and pandemic preparedness, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, organized a pivotal One Health Communication Strategy Workshop in New Delhi. This event forms a vital part of the Pandemic Fund-supported initiative titled “Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.”

A Cross-Sectoral Platform for Strategic Communication

The workshop, held on June 20, 2025, marked a landmark moment in the evolving landscape of India’s health security architecture. It brought together a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including representatives from:

Central and state government bodies

International organizations

Academia and research institutes

Veterinary and public health professionals

Media organizations and communication experts

The primary objective of the gathering was to lay the groundwork for a science-based, culturally sensitive, and people-centric communication strategy that would reinforce the One Health approach — integrating animal, human, and environmental health under one collaborative framework.

One Health and the Role of Communication

The One Health approach is increasingly recognized globally as essential for preventing zoonotic spillovers, managing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and fortifying biosecurity protocols. However, as emphasized during the workshop, the success of such a multifaceted approach depends heavily on strategic, clear, and targeted communication.

Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC), DAHD, underscored the urgent need for a cohesive communication strategy. In his remarks, he stated:

“Effective communication is the bedrock of public engagement and a catalyst for behavior change. We must speak in simple, relatable language to truly connect with communities and inspire action. Our messages must be timely, tailored, and trustworthy.”

He also highlighted that communication not only facilitates awareness but is a critical enabler of inter-sectoral coordination, thereby enhancing India’s overall pandemic response capabilities.

Bridging Science and Society

Dr. Konda Chavva, Assistant FAO Representative in India, reiterated the integral role of communication within the One Health paradigm. He observed:

“Communication is the critical bridge between knowledge and behaviour, between policy and practice. It ensures that our efforts on the ground translate into sustained impact and resilience.”

He called for science-informed storytelling that resonates with people across diverse geographies and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Media as a Multiplier: A Panel of Voices

A major highlight of the day was a media panel discussion featuring leading voices from:

BBC News

ET Edge

Down to Earth magazine

The session delved into the vital role media plays in:

Disseminating accurate, science-backed information

Countering misinformation

Building public trust in health institutions

Mobilizing community response during health emergencies

Panelists emphasized the importance of engaging local media outlets, training rural correspondents, and leveraging social media for real-time updates and myth-busting.

Collaborative Development of the One Health Strategy Document

The workshop served as a prelude to the upcoming National One Health Strategy Document, which is currently under development. Once finalized, this document will:

Serve as a guiding framework for coordinated action across ministries and sectors

Establish mechanisms for integrated surveillance and data sharing

Promote ecosystem-sensitive health interventions

Strengthen frontline workforce capacity in both rural and urban regions

Participants actively engaged in technical breakout sessions, focusing on:

Message design and community segmentation

Risk communication during disease outbreaks

Cross-sector coordination for integrated public health action

India’s Forward Momentum on One Health

With rising global risks from zoonotic diseases and AMR, India is positioning itself as a regional leader in adopting the One Health approach. This workshop is a critical step in institutionalizing strategic communication as a core component of pandemic resilience.

As India advances on this path, the government reaffirmed its commitment to:

Strengthen disease surveillance across species

Enhance grassroots awareness through culturally attuned messaging

Build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable health security ecosystem

By aligning communication with policy and practice, the One Health initiative aims to secure not just animal health, but the well-being of the nation and the planet at large.