Twists in Indore Businessman's Tragic End
Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend, Raj, have been remanded to 13-day custody in connection to the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja's body was discovered after he and his wife disappeared while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The police decided against seeking further custody of the accused.
A local court has remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend, Raj, to a 13-day judicial custody over their supposed involvement in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. This development follows the conclusion of their police custody, with no further extension sought by the investigation team.
Tushar Chanda, Assistant Public Prosecutor, confirmed that the police did not seek extended custody. This comes amid ongoing investigations into the case that has gripped the local community and raised numerous questions about the tragic incident.
The case began when Raja disappeared alongside Sonam while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. Tragically, Raja's decomposed body was recovered from a gorge on June 2, intensifying the mystery surrounding this case.
