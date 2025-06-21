Shocking Train Murder: Fatal Assault in Shamli Bound Passenger Train

A tragic incident unfolded on a Shamli-bound passenger train when a 38-year-old man named Deepak was brutally beaten to death. The unfortunate event happened on the Delhi-Shamli train between Fakharpur and Khekra stations, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shweta Ashutosh.

Following the attack, Deepak was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Khekra but was declared dead upon arrival. In a swift response, the Railway Police arrested five suspects: Sanjeev alias Ponu, Rahul alias Baba, Vishal, Priyanshu, and Siddharth alias Alice, all reportedly from under the Khekra Police Station jurisdiction.

The accused are detained at GRP Baraut police station facing charges under sections 103 and 191(2) of the BNS. Deepak, who worked in an electronics shop in Delhi and visited his family during weekends, leaves behind a wife and two children. The incident was captured in three videos circulating on social media, which displayed the perpetrators fleeing the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)