Crackdown on Lax Policing in Gautam Budhha Nagar

Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh took decisive action by suspending six police posts' in-charge due to inadequate functioning and subordination. Show cause notices were concurrently issued to four other police station in-charges.

This crackdown followed a review meeting aimed at assessing law and order as the festive season approached. Commissioner Singh revealed that negligible preventive measures over the last two months signified poor performance and disregard for official directives.

Targeted stations include Dankaur, Rabupura, Knowledge Park, and Ecotech-III. Additional instructions involved ensuring peaceful observances of Muharram and scrutinizing the Kanwar Yatra route, alongside launching a campaign against illegal mining.