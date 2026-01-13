Shockwaves in Uttarakhand: Farmer's Tragic Suicide Sparks Major Police Suspensions

In a significant development in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, two police sub-inspectors were suspended immediately, and 10 others were taken off active duty as part of disciplinary actions related to the alleged suicide of a farmer. This moves follow accusations of police inaction in a monumental land scam.

The farmer, Sukhwant Singh, initially shared a video claiming that he was financially duped in a land deal worth Rs 4 crore and received no assistance from the police after lodging a complaint. Tragically, Singh was discovered dead by suicide in a hotel room.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the claims. The local police have been accused of negligence, leading to these suspensions. Authorities have stressed their commitment to ensuring transparent and stringent inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)