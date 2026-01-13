Left Menu

Shockwaves in Uttarakhand: Farmer's Tragic Suicide Sparks Major Police Suspensions

In Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, two police sub-inspectors were suspended and 10 others taken off active duty following the suicide of a farmer who alleged police inaction on a land scam. The incident prompted a magisterial inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with negligence cited as the reason.

In a significant development in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, two police sub-inspectors were suspended immediately, and 10 others were taken off active duty as part of disciplinary actions related to the alleged suicide of a farmer. This moves follow accusations of police inaction in a monumental land scam.

The farmer, Sukhwant Singh, initially shared a video claiming that he was financially duped in a land deal worth Rs 4 crore and received no assistance from the police after lodging a complaint. Tragically, Singh was discovered dead by suicide in a hotel room.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the claims. The local police have been accused of negligence, leading to these suspensions. Authorities have stressed their commitment to ensuring transparent and stringent inquiries.

