Shockwaves in Uttarakhand: Farmer's Tragic Suicide Sparks Major Police Suspensions
In Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, two police sub-inspectors were suspended and 10 others taken off active duty following the suicide of a farmer who alleged police inaction on a land scam. The incident prompted a magisterial inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with negligence cited as the reason.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, two police sub-inspectors were suspended immediately, and 10 others were taken off active duty as part of disciplinary actions related to the alleged suicide of a farmer. This moves follow accusations of police inaction in a monumental land scam.
The farmer, Sukhwant Singh, initially shared a video claiming that he was financially duped in a land deal worth Rs 4 crore and received no assistance from the police after lodging a complaint. Tragically, Singh was discovered dead by suicide in a hotel room.
Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the claims. The local police have been accused of negligence, leading to these suspensions. Authorities have stressed their commitment to ensuring transparent and stringent inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Takes a Stand on Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
Political Manoeuvres in Ambernath: Congress Councillors' Suspension Sparks Debate
Karnataka LoP demands suspension of police officials over Hubballi disrobing incident
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange
Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension