Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes on Iran
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, emphasizing the actions violate international law and United Nations' mandates. The ministry urged an end to aggression and advocated for diplomatic solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, charactering them as a violation of international law.
The Ministry's statement highlights that the attacks infringe on the principles laid down by the United Nations Charter and its Security Council resolutions.
Russia has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
