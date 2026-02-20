Left Menu

IIT Delhi Launches New AI Certificate Programme for Aspiring Data Scientists

IIT Delhi announces its third Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI, a 24-week online course with a campus immersion day, focusing on applied AI capability from core analytics to production deployment. It aims to fill India's AI skills gap, training professionals across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:42 IST
IIT Delhi Launches New AI Certificate Programme for Aspiring Data Scientists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to commence admissions for its third batch of the Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. This 24-week online course, complemented by a one-day immersion at the campus, is designed to build a robust understanding of AI from fundamental analytics to deployment stages.

In response to the industry's increasing demand for responsible and scalable AI solutions, the programme offers comprehensive training, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making through modern AI applications. Enrollment is open until March 27, 2026, with the course set to address the significant skills gap in the AI field within India.

Led by a team of seasoned IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, participants will engage in hands-on projects, leveraging real-world case studies to fine-tune their skills. The course is particularly suited for professionals aiming to enhance their expertise in data science and AI, preparing them for diverse sectors including healthcare, BFSI, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026