IIT Delhi Launches New AI Certificate Programme for Aspiring Data Scientists

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to commence admissions for its third batch of the Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. This 24-week online course, complemented by a one-day immersion at the campus, is designed to build a robust understanding of AI from fundamental analytics to deployment stages.

In response to the industry's increasing demand for responsible and scalable AI solutions, the programme offers comprehensive training, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making through modern AI applications. Enrollment is open until March 27, 2026, with the course set to address the significant skills gap in the AI field within India.

Led by a team of seasoned IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, participants will engage in hands-on projects, leveraging real-world case studies to fine-tune their skills. The course is particularly suited for professionals aiming to enhance their expertise in data science and AI, preparing them for diverse sectors including healthcare, BFSI, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)