Delhi's Business Licensing Overhaul: A Move Towards Streamlined Governance

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has reassigned the responsibility of business licensing away from Delhi Police to local bodies, improving the efficiency of obtaining licenses for businesses such as hotels and guest houses. This reform aligns with the government's vision for streamlined governance and optimized police resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift towards streamlined governance, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has relieved the Delhi Police of their licensing duties for business activities, including hotels and guest houses.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the reform as a bold step towards the Centre's 'Minimum Government-Maximum Governance' and 'Ease of Doing Business' policies. With the exemption from police-issued 'no-objection' certificates, local bodies will now manage the licensing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that freeing the police from non-core duties allows them to focus on critical responsibilities such as law and order. This decision illustrates the government's commitment to turning Delhi into both the political and governance model capital of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

