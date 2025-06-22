Delhi's Business Licensing Overhaul: A Move Towards Streamlined Governance

In a significant shift towards streamlined governance, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has relieved the Delhi Police of their licensing duties for business activities, including hotels and guest houses.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the reform as a bold step towards the Centre's 'Minimum Government-Maximum Governance' and 'Ease of Doing Business' policies. With the exemption from police-issued 'no-objection' certificates, local bodies will now manage the licensing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that freeing the police from non-core duties allows them to focus on critical responsibilities such as law and order. This decision illustrates the government's commitment to turning Delhi into both the political and governance model capital of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)