Amit Shah's Vision: Eradicating Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a decisive goal for India: the eradication of Naxalism by March 2026. Shah highlighted this objective during his visit to Chhattisgarh, asserting that this achievement would be one of the most significant since India's Independence.

Addressing security forces, including those who participated in operations against high-ranking Maoists, Shah praised their courage and dedication. He credited the security forces with making substantial progress in dealing with Naxalism, and described their efforts as a testament to India's strength.

Shah reiterated that ending Naxalism is crucial for the development of impoverished tribal regions, which have long suffered from violence and deprivation. The Minister's confident tone underscores the commitment to bringing change and progress to these neglected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)