Left Menu

Dhankhar Emphasizes National Interests Over Idealism

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that nations prioritize self-interests over idealism. Citing V D Savarkar, he highlighted the need for India to protect its sovereignty through strength. Addressing political tensions and external threats, he advocated for dialogue between political parties at a book launch event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:21 IST
Dhankhar Emphasizes National Interests Over Idealism
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event in the national capital, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar articulated that nations operate primarily in their own self-interests, without much heed to idealism or international solidarity.

Citing historical figure V D Savarkar, Dhankhar argued that India, in a post-war context, must protect its sovereignty through strength, eschewing reliance on Western-dominated institutions such as the United Nations.

He discussed the need for unity amid external pressures and called for political discourse to calm internal tensions, urging dialogue among parties at the launch of Ram Madhav's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025