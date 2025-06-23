Dhankhar Emphasizes National Interests Over Idealism

At a recent event in the national capital, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar articulated that nations operate primarily in their own self-interests, without much heed to idealism or international solidarity.

Citing historical figure V D Savarkar, Dhankhar argued that India, in a post-war context, must protect its sovereignty through strength, eschewing reliance on Western-dominated institutions such as the United Nations.

He discussed the need for unity amid external pressures and called for political discourse to calm internal tensions, urging dialogue among parties at the launch of Ram Madhav's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)