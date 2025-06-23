Dhankhar Emphasizes National Interests Over Idealism
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that nations prioritize self-interests over idealism. Citing V D Savarkar, he highlighted the need for India to protect its sovereignty through strength. Addressing political tensions and external threats, he advocated for dialogue between political parties at a book launch event.
At a recent event in the national capital, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar articulated that nations operate primarily in their own self-interests, without much heed to idealism or international solidarity.
Citing historical figure V D Savarkar, Dhankhar argued that India, in a post-war context, must protect its sovereignty through strength, eschewing reliance on Western-dominated institutions such as the United Nations.
He discussed the need for unity amid external pressures and called for political discourse to calm internal tensions, urging dialogue among parties at the launch of Ram Madhav's book.
