Left Menu

Iran and Qatar: Building Bridges Amid Tensions

Iran's deputy foreign minister expressed gratitude to Qatar for helping to prevent regional escalation following missile attacks. In talks with Qatar's minister, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations despite recent retaliatory actions involving the U.S. al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:52 IST
Iran and Qatar: Building Bridges Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Amid rising tensions, Iran's deputy foreign minister has praised Qatar for its pivotal role in preventing further regional escalation. The acknowledgment came after an incident involving Iranian missile strikes on the U.S. al-Udeid base located in Qatar.

The Iranian official, Majid Takhtravanchi, conveyed this message during a phone conversation with Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. The exchange followed Tehran's retaliation against U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Takhtravanchi emphasized Iran's commitment to fostering and strengthening relations with Qatar based on principles of good neighborliness and mutual interests, according to a report from Iran's Young Journalist Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025