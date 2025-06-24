Iran and Qatar: Building Bridges Amid Tensions
Iran's deputy foreign minister expressed gratitude to Qatar for helping to prevent regional escalation following missile attacks. In talks with Qatar's minister, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations despite recent retaliatory actions involving the U.S. al-Udeid base in Qatar.
Amid rising tensions, Iran's deputy foreign minister has praised Qatar for its pivotal role in preventing further regional escalation. The acknowledgment came after an incident involving Iranian missile strikes on the U.S. al-Udeid base located in Qatar.
The Iranian official, Majid Takhtravanchi, conveyed this message during a phone conversation with Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. The exchange followed Tehran's retaliation against U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Takhtravanchi emphasized Iran's commitment to fostering and strengthening relations with Qatar based on principles of good neighborliness and mutual interests, according to a report from Iran's Young Journalist Club.
