Daring Chase Leads to Arrest of Serial Snatchers in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended two suspected serial snatchers following a 10-kilometer pursuit in Shahdara, Delhi. Altaf and Faizan, both 22, were caught while fleeing on a stolen bike after grabbing a phone. They were intercepted near Karkardooma court and arrested when they attempted escape towards Vishwas Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:00 IST
In a dramatic 10-kilometer chase through Delhi's Shahdara, local police have successfully apprehended two suspected serial snatchers. The suspects were caught after an intense pursuit on a stolen motorcycle.

The accused, identified as Altaf and Faizan, both aged 22, were caught red-handed after snatching a mobile phone near Cross River Mall in Anand Vihar. A police team, patrolling the area, flagged them down near Karkardooma court.

Despite a desperate attempt to flee towards Vishwas Nagar, the duo was overpowered by law enforcement. The stolen vehicle, reportedly taken from New Usmanpur, has been recovered along with the stolen mobile phone, confirming police suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

