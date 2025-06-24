Daring Chase Leads to Arrest of Serial Snatchers in Delhi

In a dramatic 10-kilometer chase through Delhi's Shahdara, local police have successfully apprehended two suspected serial snatchers. The suspects were caught after an intense pursuit on a stolen motorcycle.

The accused, identified as Altaf and Faizan, both aged 22, were caught red-handed after snatching a mobile phone near Cross River Mall in Anand Vihar. A police team, patrolling the area, flagged them down near Karkardooma court.

Despite a desperate attempt to flee towards Vishwas Nagar, the duo was overpowered by law enforcement. The stolen vehicle, reportedly taken from New Usmanpur, has been recovered along with the stolen mobile phone, confirming police suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)