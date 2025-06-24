Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded in Iran: A Call for Urgent Action

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Indian government to ensure the safe return of over 600 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran. The fishermen face hardships due to the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted that 651 fishermen from various Tamil Nadu districts remain stranded in Iran. He stressed the need for the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene swiftly in this humanitarian issue to provide immense relief to those affected and their families.

The fishermen and their families are in distress, yearning for news of their safety and return. The precarious situation in the region necessitates urgent diplomatic initiatives to establish contact with the stranded fishermen and facilitate their safe repatriation to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)