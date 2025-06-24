Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded in Iran: A Call for Urgent Action

Over 600 Tamil Nadu fishermen are stranded in Iran, facing hardships due to tensions in West Asia. Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged the Indian government to intervene swiftly, highlighting distress faced by families back home. Immediate diplomatic action is needed to ensure their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded in Iran: A Call for Urgent Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Indian government to ensure the safe return of over 600 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran. The fishermen face hardships due to the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted that 651 fishermen from various Tamil Nadu districts remain stranded in Iran. He stressed the need for the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene swiftly in this humanitarian issue to provide immense relief to those affected and their families.

The fishermen and their families are in distress, yearning for news of their safety and return. The precarious situation in the region necessitates urgent diplomatic initiatives to establish contact with the stranded fishermen and facilitate their safe repatriation to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025