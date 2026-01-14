Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

In a crucial move, Pakistan and Qatar addressed the escalating tensions in West Asia, focusing on forging regional peace through diplomacy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a telephonic conversation with the Qatari ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss recent developments in the Middle East.

The discussions centered around Qatar's proactive role in fostering dialogue and mediation. Prime Minister Sharif lauded Qatar's constructive efforts to find diplomatic solutions and assured Pakistan's commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.

The call further solidified the nations' fraternal ties, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over their bilateral relationship and pledging to stay in close contact. The backdrop to their discussion was heightened tensions between Iran and the US, as recent unrest continued to strain diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)