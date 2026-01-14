Left Menu

Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

Pakistan and Qatar engaged in a diplomatic discussion about rising tensions in West Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a call from Qatari ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. They agreed on enhancing bilateral relations and promoting peace through dialogue amidst tensions involving Iran and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:16 IST
Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a crucial move, Pakistan and Qatar addressed the escalating tensions in West Asia, focusing on forging regional peace through diplomacy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a telephonic conversation with the Qatari ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to discuss recent developments in the Middle East.

The discussions centered around Qatar's proactive role in fostering dialogue and mediation. Prime Minister Sharif lauded Qatar's constructive efforts to find diplomatic solutions and assured Pakistan's commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.

The call further solidified the nations' fraternal ties, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over their bilateral relationship and pledging to stay in close contact. The backdrop to their discussion was heightened tensions between Iran and the US, as recent unrest continued to strain diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026