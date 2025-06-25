Left Menu

Protest Sparks Charges Amid Proposed Ban on Palestine Action

Seven individuals face charges in London following a Palestine Action protest. The British government plans to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws after activists damaged military planes. Amnesty International criticized the ban as misuse of human rights, while police arrested 13, charging seven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:03 IST
Protest Sparks Charges Amid Proposed Ban on Palestine Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a sweeping move by the British government, seven individuals have been charged following a Palestine Action protest in London. This comes on the heels of a proposed ban on the campaign group, which officials are citing under anti-terrorism laws after the group's activists damaged UK military planes in a demonstration against London's support for Israel.

The ban, introduced on Monday and awaiting parliamentary review, places Palestine Action alongside groups like Hamas and ISIS under British law. The ban has sparked significant controversy; Palestine Action denounced it as an "unhinged reaction," and Amnesty International UK criticized it as an overreach infringing on human rights.

The protest, initially peaceful at Trafalgar Square, shifted from its planned location outside parliament due to police restrictions and saw subsequent clashes resulting in 13 arrests. The charges range from assaulting emergency workers to racially aggravated offences. As the investigation continues, one person has been cautioned, while others are either bailed or released for further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025