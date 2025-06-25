Protest Sparks Charges Amid Proposed Ban on Palestine Action
Seven individuals face charges in London following a Palestine Action protest. The British government plans to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws after activists damaged military planes. Amnesty International criticized the ban as misuse of human rights, while police arrested 13, charging seven.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a sweeping move by the British government, seven individuals have been charged following a Palestine Action protest in London. This comes on the heels of a proposed ban on the campaign group, which officials are citing under anti-terrorism laws after the group's activists damaged UK military planes in a demonstration against London's support for Israel.
The ban, introduced on Monday and awaiting parliamentary review, places Palestine Action alongside groups like Hamas and ISIS under British law. The ban has sparked significant controversy; Palestine Action denounced it as an "unhinged reaction," and Amnesty International UK criticized it as an overreach infringing on human rights.
The protest, initially peaceful at Trafalgar Square, shifted from its planned location outside parliament due to police restrictions and saw subsequent clashes resulting in 13 arrests. The charges range from assaulting emergency workers to racially aggravated offences. As the investigation continues, one person has been cautioned, while others are either bailed or released for further inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Hodeidah: Israeli Strikes Reported
Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces
Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel, reports AP.
Israeli Interception of Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Sparks International Outrage