Protest Sparks Charges Amid Proposed Ban on Palestine Action

In a sweeping move by the British government, seven individuals have been charged following a Palestine Action protest in London. This comes on the heels of a proposed ban on the campaign group, which officials are citing under anti-terrorism laws after the group's activists damaged UK military planes in a demonstration against London's support for Israel.

The ban, introduced on Monday and awaiting parliamentary review, places Palestine Action alongside groups like Hamas and ISIS under British law. The ban has sparked significant controversy; Palestine Action denounced it as an "unhinged reaction," and Amnesty International UK criticized it as an overreach infringing on human rights.

The protest, initially peaceful at Trafalgar Square, shifted from its planned location outside parliament due to police restrictions and saw subsequent clashes resulting in 13 arrests. The charges range from assaulting emergency workers to racially aggravated offences. As the investigation continues, one person has been cautioned, while others are either bailed or released for further inquiries.

