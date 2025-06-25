Left Menu

Ryanair's Legal Setback on EU Aid Challenge

The Court of Justice of the EU dismissed Ryanair's case against the European Commission's approval of COVID-19 aid for German airline Condor, stating that Ryanair is not individually concerned by the decision, hence cannot contest it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed Ryanair's lawsuit against the European Commission. The decision involves the approval of COVID-19 aid granted by Germany to the charter airline Condor.

The court's General Court determined that Ryanair failed to demonstrate individual concern regarding the Commission's decision. Consequently, the company is not entitled to challenge the ruling's merits.

This judgment marks a legal setback for Ryanair, which has been actively contesting state aids to rival airlines during the pandemic period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

