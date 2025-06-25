Ryanair's Legal Setback on EU Aid Challenge

In a significant ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union dismissed Ryanair's lawsuit against the European Commission. The decision involves the approval of COVID-19 aid granted by Germany to the charter airline Condor.

The court's General Court determined that Ryanair failed to demonstrate individual concern regarding the Commission's decision. Consequently, the company is not entitled to challenge the ruling's merits.

This judgment marks a legal setback for Ryanair, which has been actively contesting state aids to rival airlines during the pandemic period.

