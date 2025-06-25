Brazen Heist: Delhi Businessman Robbed by Unidentified Assailants

A businessman from Delhi, engaged in city gas distribution, fell victim to a daring robbery in the Vasant Kunj area, as confirmed by police on Wednesday. The robbers, whose identities remain unknown, made away with Rs 30 lakh from his residence.

On June 23, three to four men allegedly forced entry into Karan Chopra's home, where they executed the heist. An immediate report was made to Vasant Kunj South police station, prompting police to dispatch several teams to the site for investigation.

A case involving charges of robbery, house trespass, and criminal intimidation has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and intensifying local intelligence to track down the perpetrators.

