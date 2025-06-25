Left Menu

Brazen Heist: Delhi Businessman Robbed by Unidentified Assailants

A Delhi-based businessman involved in city gas distribution was robbed of Rs 30 lakh by unidentified assailants at his Vasant Kunj residence. The incident occurred on June 23 when a group of men forcibly entered and stole the cash. A case under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:10 IST
Brazen Heist: Delhi Businessman Robbed by Unidentified Assailants
robbery
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Delhi, engaged in city gas distribution, fell victim to a daring robbery in the Vasant Kunj area, as confirmed by police on Wednesday. The robbers, whose identities remain unknown, made away with Rs 30 lakh from his residence.

On June 23, three to four men allegedly forced entry into Karan Chopra's home, where they executed the heist. An immediate report was made to Vasant Kunj South police station, prompting police to dispatch several teams to the site for investigation.

A case involving charges of robbery, house trespass, and criminal intimidation has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and intensifying local intelligence to track down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025