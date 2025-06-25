Gujarat Panchayat Polls: New Era in Local Elections

In Gujarat, the State Election Commission has begun counting votes from the June 22 gram panchayat elections as of Wednesday. With counting conducted at 239 state locations starting at 9 am, nearly 2,400 panchayat member seats and 700 sarpanch seats results were declared by Wednesday afternoon.

The elections aimed to fill 3,656 sarpanch and 16,224 panchayat member positions, following a 72% voter turnout. This year's elections mark the first cycle following the implementation of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Communities in local bodies, as recommended by the Zaveri Commission.

Out of 8,326 gram panchayats, only 3,895 panchayats held elections. Notably, these elections proceed without official party endorsements, although candidates may have political affiliations. The reformed reservation policy sparked significant voter engagement, reshaping local electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)