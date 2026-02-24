Left Menu

Massive blackout hits Dominican Republic for the second time in three months

The Dominican Republic was briefly hit by a country-wide blackout Monday in the second such outage in the past three months, triggering concerns about the stability of the Caribbean nations power grid. A massive blackout that hit the Dominican Republic last November was blamed on human error during line maintenance work.

PTI | Santodomingo | Updated: 24-02-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 01:42 IST
Massive blackout hits Dominican Republic for the second time in three months

The Dominican Republic was briefly hit by a country-wide blackout Monday in the second such outage in the past three months, triggering concerns about the stability of the Caribbean nation's power grid. Monday's blackout snarled traffic, disrupted public transportation and forced some businesses to close as crews scrambled to restore power. The country's main power plants abruptly stopped supplying energy before noon, causing all other plants to shut down, according to the state-owned Dominican Electricity Transmission Company. But by mid-afternoon, the system was operating at nearly 30 per cent of its capacity, Energy Minister Joel Santos said. ''Essential services such as hospitals, drinking water systems, mass transit and airports are operating with their backup systems,'' he said. Santos said that the failure was caused by a trip in a transmission line switch, which caused the system to go into protection mode. A massive blackout that hit the Dominican Republic last November was blamed on human error during line maintenance work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, police chief says

UPDATE 1-Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, poli...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower amid AI displacement fears and revived tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower amid AI displacement fears and revi...

 Global
4
RPT-ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

RPT-ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinb...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026