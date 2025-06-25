Gauteng Govt Fires Three Senior Officials After Failing Lifestyle Audits

In a landmark anti-corruption drive, the Gauteng Provincial Government has terminated the employment of three Heads of Department (HODs) who failed their lifestyle audits. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday, underscoring the province's tough stance against malfeasance in public service.

The decision comes after a sustained investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which earlier this year reported that 37% of senior officials in the province could not justify aspects of their lifestyle in accordance with their declared earnings.

SIU Findings Prompt Accountability Measures

Premier Lesufi elaborated that affected officials were given the opportunity to respond to the audit findings. However, the responses from the three HODs in question did not satisfy the auditors.

“Over the weekend, I received the last of the reports from the SIU. Of the four outstanding HOD reports, three returned adverse outcomes again. Based on this, I have taken the decision to immediately remove these HODs from their positions,” Lesufi stated. He confirmed that the Director-General (DG) would oversee the transition and public announcement of the new administrative heads.

Expanding the Scope: Lifestyle Audits for Supply Chain and Finance Staff

The SIU's work is far from complete. Premier Lesufi revealed that lifestyle audits are also being conducted across all finance and supply chain units in the provincial departments. These are the segments most vulnerable to irregular procurement and financial misconduct.

Currently, the SIU is in the process of compiling individual audit reports through third-party verification, data analysis, and review of supporting documentation. Reports will be submitted to departments beginning with the Office of the Premier.

Forensic Investigation Reports Released

To reinforce the government’s anti-corruption message, Premier Lesufi made public 47 forensic investigation reports spanning several departments. These investigations were conducted by the SIU, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Public Protector’s Office.

The reports cover a wide array of wrongdoing, including:

Abuse of state resources

Irregular and unauthorized expenditure

Ghost employees and procurement fraud

HR irregularities, theft, and unfair labour practices

Assault and even death threats related to whistleblowing

Lesufi emphasized, “We are proud to release these reports as a sign of our commitment to transparency and intolerance for corruption.”

Monitoring and Enforcement Infrastructure Strengthened

To ensure thorough follow-up, a special committee within the Office of the Premier has been formed to track the implementation of recommendations from the released reports. These include:

Enforcement actions and administrative penalties

Recovery of misappropriated funds

Policy reforms to close systemic loopholes

The Premier noted that quarterly progress reports are being submitted to his office and the Provincial Anti-Corruption Coordinating Committee. Additionally, the Gauteng Audit Committee is prioritizing financial recovery across departments.

Collaboration with Asset Forfeiture Unit and SIU Tribunal

In a strategic push to reclaim stolen public funds, the provincial government is now collaborating closely with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the SIU’s Special Tribunal. This tribunal, created by Presidential order, is designed to fast-track the legal process of recovering assets derived from corruption or irregular government spending.

Premier Lesufi concluded: “Our message is clear—public servants must serve with integrity. Any deviation from this will be met with decisive action, as we are determined to build a government the people can trust.”

