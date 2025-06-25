Left Menu

Elusive Fraudster Satish Kumar Anand Arrested After Four-Decade Manhunt

The CBI has arrested Satish Kumar Anand, a proclaimed offender, for a 1977 bank fraud. Convicted in 1985, Anand evaded justice for over 40 years by frequently relocating. Recently located in Rohini, he was brought to Dehradun for trial, where a special court ordered his judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:03 IST
Elusive Fraudster Satish Kumar Anand Arrested After Four-Decade Manhunt
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Satish Kumar Anand, an elusive offender in a decades-old bank fraud case, bringing an end to his four-decade run from the law.

Anand, who was convicted in 1985 of defrauding the Bank of India out of Rs 5.69 lakh, was arrested in Rohini, North Delhi, and transported to Dehradun. There, a special court ordered his judicial custody, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing case.

The sophisticated scheme, dating back to 1977, involved falsified documents presented by Anand and a criminal conspiracy with a bank branch manager, which led to a substantial financial loss for the bank. Despite being convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, Anand successfully evaded capture until now by adopting a nomadic lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025