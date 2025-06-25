Elusive Fraudster Satish Kumar Anand Arrested After Four-Decade Manhunt

In a dramatic breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Satish Kumar Anand, an elusive offender in a decades-old bank fraud case, bringing an end to his four-decade run from the law.

Anand, who was convicted in 1985 of defrauding the Bank of India out of Rs 5.69 lakh, was arrested in Rohini, North Delhi, and transported to Dehradun. There, a special court ordered his judicial custody, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing case.

The sophisticated scheme, dating back to 1977, involved falsified documents presented by Anand and a criminal conspiracy with a bank branch manager, which led to a substantial financial loss for the bank. Despite being convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, Anand successfully evaded capture until now by adopting a nomadic lifestyle.

