Exiled to Struggle: Afghan Refugees Face a Harsh Homecoming

Afghan refugees, forced out of Iran and Pakistan, face immense challenges upon return to Afghanistan. With the country unprepared for reintegration, they grapple with economic collapse, lack of basic services, and repressive Taliban rule. Many, like Ali and Safiya, endure severe hardships as they struggle to rebuild their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:39 IST
Thousands of Afghan refugees are facing a daunting return to their homeland, after being deported from Iran and Pakistan. This return has led to severe hardships as they battle an economic collapse and minimal support from international aid agencies.

The Taliban's oppressive rules further complicate their reintegration, especially for women, who experience restricted rights compared to their lives abroad. Basic necessities like housing and employment remain scarce, with many families struggling to make ends meet.

Despite these challenges, returnees like Ghulam Ali and Safiya strive to rebuild their disrupted lives amidst adversity. With memories of a better life in exile, they now face a nation changed dramatically by years of conflict.

