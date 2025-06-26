Exiled to Struggle: Afghan Refugees Face a Harsh Homecoming

Thousands of Afghan refugees are facing a daunting return to their homeland, after being deported from Iran and Pakistan. This return has led to severe hardships as they battle an economic collapse and minimal support from international aid agencies.

The Taliban's oppressive rules further complicate their reintegration, especially for women, who experience restricted rights compared to their lives abroad. Basic necessities like housing and employment remain scarce, with many families struggling to make ends meet.

Despite these challenges, returnees like Ghulam Ali and Safiya strive to rebuild their disrupted lives amidst adversity. With memories of a better life in exile, they now face a nation changed dramatically by years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)