Taliban Releases Pakistani Soldiers Amid Border Tension
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has released three Pakistani soldiers detained during October's border clashes. Saudi Arabia mediated the move, as tensions and a prolonged closure of the frontier persist. The release reflects the Taliban's policy to maintain harmonious international relations.
On Tuesday, the Taliban government in Afghanistan announced the release of three Pakistani soldiers detained after border clashes in October. The release was facilitated by Saudi Arabia, amidst prolonged tensions and border closures between the two neighboring countries.
This action follows the most severe cross-border conflict since the Taliban regained power in 2021, resulting in several fatalities. Despite a temporary ceasefire, both nations failed to establish a lasting political agreement. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, confirmed that the soldiers, seized on October 12 during border skirmishes, were handed to a Saudi delegation in Kabul.
The release aligns with the Taliban's strategy to foster positive international relations and coincides with the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has yet to comment on the development, while major border crossings remain intermittently closed, affecting trade and movement along the 2,600-km frontier.
