Punjab's War on Drugs: The Fall of Political Giants

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a relentless campaign against drug trade, targeting both minor smugglers and major political figures like SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Mann's government pledges zero tolerance, dismissing claims of political vendetta amid a crackdown that includes asset seizures and corruption investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stunned the political arena on Thursday by vowing to uproot the drug trade without sparing any politically influential figures. His strong words followed the arrest of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who faces allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore in 'drug money'.

Mann addressed the press, indicating that more arrests of prominent figures are imminent. He mentioned plans for property confiscation, as part of a no-mercy policy targeting major players, colloquially called 'jarnails', in the drug trade. The Chief Minister stressed, 'No political strength will shield those involved in drugs.'

The crackdown has aligned Mann against prominent opposition, who decry the move as political vendetta. However, Mann dismissed these claims, asserting that the action is a necessary purge of corrupt networks shielded by political nexuses. The campaign against drugs is transforming into a public movement, with widespread support undermining accusations of political targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

