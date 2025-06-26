Infamous Irani Gang Nabbed: Trio Apprehended in Syana

Three members of Maharashtra's infamous Irani gang were apprehended by a joint operation involving the Syana Police and the SWAT team. The suspects, identified as Akhtar Syed, Firoz Hujjat Ali Jafri, and Nisar Bundu Shah, were caught in possession of stolen jewellery, cash, illegal arms, and other items.

Syana Superintendent of Police, Shankar Prasad, detailed the gang's modus operandi, which involves traveling by train, staying in rented hotel rooms, and committing thefts before returning to their home state. The recent arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing their criminal activities.

The accused confessed to a recent distraction theft at a Syana jewellery shop and have a history of similar crimes in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Agra. An FIR has been filed at the Fatehpur Sikri police station, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more gang-related cases.

