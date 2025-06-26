Left Menu

Tripura's New Transfer Policy: A Step Towards Equitable Governance

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a new comprehensive transfer policy for state employees to ensure fair distribution of postings. Speaking at Madhupur Higher Secondary School's inauguration, he highlighted measures to improve education and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's commitment to inclusive growth through development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared on Thursday that the state is formulating a comprehensive transfer policy for its government employees, aiming to establish equitable distribution of job postings across the region.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration of the new building of Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district, Saha emphasized the government's commitment to transparency. He noted that exceptions would be considered to address special circumstances.

The Chief Minister also highlighted educational improvements, underscoring the initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development. School infrastructure enhancements and teacher training programs are part of efforts to uplift the education sector in Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

