No Enriched Uranium Removed from Iranian Sites Post-U.S. Strikes

No enriched uranium has been reported as removed from any of the three Iranian sites targeted by the United States in recent attacks. This clarification was made by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Thursday, ensuring the international community about the status of Iran's nuclear materials.

The statement followed strikes conducted by the U.S. military over the weekend. Such actions have drawn global attention and speculation regarding their impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities and stockpile management.

During a White House briefing, Leavitt underlined the absence of any nuclear material movement from the sites, aiming to mitigate concerns over potential proliferation risks.

