Illegal Shrine Demolished to Clear Public Road in Akhwandpur
Authorities demolished an illegally constructed shrine on government land in Akhwandpur Kafoorpur village. The structure obstructed a public road, prompting action by a revenue department team and local police under government orders. The demolition ensures the free movement of traffic in the area.
A controversial shrine, allegedly erected unlawfully on government property in Akhwandpur Kafoorpur village, was demolished on Thursday, according to local authorities.
The encroaching structure occupied plot number 384, a significant tract designated for a public road linking Ichonda Kamboh and Bhawalpur. The move to dismantle the shrine was executed by bulldozers, under the vigilant eye of a revenue department team, with police providing security on the site.
Vijay Pal Singh, Revenue Inspector of Manota, informed reporters that the operation took place following orders from the District and Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Sambhal. Singh clarified that the shrine's removal was necessary to restore traffic flow and clear the roadway.
