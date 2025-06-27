The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

Daniel Park, the man charged with supplying explosives for the bombing of a California fertility clinic in May, took his own life while in pretrial custody, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's autopsy results released on Thursday.

The coroner determined Park's death on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles was a suicide due to "blunt traumatic injuries." The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Park climbed onto a surface and jumped off a high balcony at the jail.

Park was arrested in June in Poland by Polish authorities, following the May 17 clinic bombing. He was extradited to New York by U.S. authorities and later transferred to Los Angeles. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Park's death after he was found unconscious and failed resuscitation efforts by jail staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)