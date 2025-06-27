Left Menu

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

Daniel Park, the man charged with supplying explosives for the May bombing of a California fertility clinic, died by suicide in custody, according to autopsy results. He was awaiting trial for the incident that resulted in one death and several injuries, having been accused of sourcing ammonium nitrate for the bombing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 05:48 IST
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

Daniel Park, the man charged with supplying explosives for the bombing of a California fertility clinic in May, took his own life while in pretrial custody, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's autopsy results released on Thursday.

The coroner determined Park's death on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles was a suicide due to "blunt traumatic injuries." The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Park climbed onto a surface and jumped off a high balcony at the jail.

Park was arrested in June in Poland by Polish authorities, following the May 17 clinic bombing. He was extradited to New York by U.S. authorities and later transferred to Los Angeles. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Park's death after he was found unconscious and failed resuscitation efforts by jail staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025