Tragic Discovery: Missing AIIMS Electrician Found Dead in Pond

The tragedy struck the family of Anil Kumar, a 32-year-old electrician from AIIMS, whose body was discovered under grim circumstances. Kumar went missing on June 20, and his remains were found in a semi-decomposed state on Friday, a week later. The discovery was made in a pond near Vasant Kunj, shocking residents and sparking police inquiry.

A passerby spotted Kumar's body early in the morning, prompting a police response. Vasant Kunj South Police Station officers quickly arrived on the scene, confirming it as the body of Anil Kumar, who lived in the nearby Rangpuri Pahari area. The unsettling discovery has left unanswered questions about the events leading to his disappearance and untimely death.

Anil Kumar is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter, adding a layer of heartbreak to this developing story. Police investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the facts regarding Kumar's mysterious demise. The community awaits further updates as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)