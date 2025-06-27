Left Menu

President Murmu Unveils Game-Changing Portal for MSMEs

President Droupadi Murmu launched an online dispute resolution portal aimed at accelerating the resolution of delayed payment cases for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs). On World MSME Day, she highlighted challenges like finance access and competition, noting significant growth in registered MSMEs due to governmental efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has introduced a pioneering online dispute resolution portal that promises to revolutionize the handling of delayed payment cases for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative was announced on World MSME Day, aiming to streamline legal processes and boost the sector.

President Murmu highlighted the persistent challenges faced by MSMEs, including limited access to finance and competition from larger corporations. However, she acknowledged the government's success in significantly increasing the number of registered MSMEs.

The newly launched portal is expected to expedite hearings and decisions, providing much-needed relief to MSMEs struggling with payment delays, thereby enhancing the overall business ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

