Mizoram's Clampdown on Myanmar Border Crossings

The Mizoram government is considering confiscating identity cards from Myanmar refugees who frequently cross the border illegally. Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed this with External Affairs Joint Secretary Surinder Bhagat. Additionally, the government plans to initiate biometric enrollment for refugees and crack down on illegal overseas recruitment by local agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mizoram government is taking decisive steps to address the issue of Myanmar refugees repeatedly crossing the international border illegally. In a meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Secretary Surinder Bhagat, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the need for stringent action against offenders.

The proposed measures include confiscating identity cards from refugees who violate border laws. Additionally, the state plans to start biometric enrollment for these individuals to better monitor their movements.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma also highlighted the problem of illegal overseas recruitment by local agencies, leading to the cancellation of their licenses. Bhagat, Protector General of Emigrants, urged caution among job seekers and stressed the importance of obtaining prosecution sanctions against fraudulent agencies.

