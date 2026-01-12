Mizoram's Financial Reforms Under CM Lalduhoma: A Two-Year Review

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced that in the two years since assuming office, his administration has repaid Rs 63.11 crore of committed liabilities, addressing a significant portion of the Rs 139.57 crore accrued under previous governments.

Speaking at a Zoram People's Movement party event, Lalduhoma detailed financial challenges including unauthorized contract awards left by prior administrations. He emphasized improvements in debt repayment efforts across various departments such as Public Works and Public Health Engineering.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma highlighted his government's strides in corruption prevention through CBI consent and the launch of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, offering substantial health coverage to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)