Left Menu

Mizoram's Financial Reforms Under CM Lalduhoma: A Two-Year Review

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government has repaid Rs 63.11 crore of the state's Rs 139.57 crore liabilities in two years. With structural reforms and the introduction of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, financial management has improved. The state still faces pending liabilities and administrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:37 IST
Mizoram's Financial Reforms Under CM Lalduhoma: A Two-Year Review
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced that in the two years since assuming office, his administration has repaid Rs 63.11 crore of committed liabilities, addressing a significant portion of the Rs 139.57 crore accrued under previous governments.

Speaking at a Zoram People's Movement party event, Lalduhoma detailed financial challenges including unauthorized contract awards left by prior administrations. He emphasized improvements in debt repayment efforts across various departments such as Public Works and Public Health Engineering.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma highlighted his government's strides in corruption prevention through CBI consent and the launch of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme, offering substantial health coverage to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026