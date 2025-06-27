NCW Demands Swift Justice in Shocking College Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the shocking gang rape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata, pressing the city's police for a detailed report within three days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has formally addressed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, insisting on an immediate and thorough investigation that adheres to strict timelines. She emphasized the importance of charging the perpetrators under the pertinent legal framework, while ensuring the victim receives comprehensive medical, psychological, and legal support.

In her directives, Rahatkar also highlighted the necessity for the victim to receive adequate compensation as outlined in Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The accused, including two seniors and a former student of the college, were linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress, and have been apprehended by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)