Kolkata Police Probes Controversial ED Raids: Allegations of Misconduct Surface

The Kolkata Police is investigating allegations of forced entry and theft of documents conducted by ED officials at the office of I-PAC and the residence of its chief, Pratik Jain. Neighbors' statements are being recorded to understand the sequence of events during the raids, which have sparked political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 08:52 IST
The Kolkata Police is actively verifying the identities of ED officials involved in a controversial raid targeting the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its chief, Pratik Jain.

In light of allegations including forced entry and document theft, officers have reached out to Jain's neighbors, requiring statements to determine eyewitness accounts of the events unfolding on Loudon Street.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the raid, alleging the seizure of sensitive party-related election documents, prompting formal complaints against the ED. The police investigation continues to intensify as these serious claims are thoroughly examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

