WCD Ministry Enhances Cybersecurity in Governance

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) held a significant cyber workshop on Friday aimed at strengthening digital safety and promoting cyber hygiene across its governance operations. This initiative comes as technology becomes increasingly integral to service delivery.

WCD Secretary Anil Malik stressed the importance of vigilance in the digital era, noting, "Our professional interactions are deeply tied with digital platforms, making it crucial for governmental staff handling sensitive data to stay informed." He encouraged participants to leverage the workshop to develop practical cybersecurity habits.

Coinciding with the ministry's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives, the workshop gathered top cybersecurity experts from both government and private sectors, including representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and PwC India. "This is just the start," the ministry declared, outlining plans to extend cybersecurity practices to anganwadi workers, frontline staff, and state-level stakeholders next.

