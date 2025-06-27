Left Menu

WCD Ministry Enhances Cybersecurity in Governance

The Ministry of Women and Child Development organized a cyber workshop to improve digital safety and hygiene in its governance network. Emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in the digital age, the workshop featured experts from government and private sectors, marking the first step towards wider cyber-awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) held a significant cyber workshop on Friday aimed at strengthening digital safety and promoting cyber hygiene across its governance operations. This initiative comes as technology becomes increasingly integral to service delivery.

WCD Secretary Anil Malik stressed the importance of vigilance in the digital era, noting, "Our professional interactions are deeply tied with digital platforms, making it crucial for governmental staff handling sensitive data to stay informed." He encouraged participants to leverage the workshop to develop practical cybersecurity habits.

Coinciding with the ministry's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives, the workshop gathered top cybersecurity experts from both government and private sectors, including representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and PwC India. "This is just the start," the ministry declared, outlining plans to extend cybersecurity practices to anganwadi workers, frontline staff, and state-level stakeholders next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

