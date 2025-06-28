Meta Platforms Expands AI Research Team with OpenAI Recruits

Meta Platforms is strengthening its artificial intelligence research team by hiring four more experts from OpenAI, according to a report by The Information.

The newly recruited researchers, Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, and Hongyu Ren, are set to join Meta, as indicated by a source aware of the hiring process.

This strategic expansion underscores Meta's commitment to advancing its AI capabilities in a competitive tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)