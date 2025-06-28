Meta Platforms Expands AI Research Team with OpenAI Recruits
Meta Platforms is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities by hiring four new researchers previously associated with OpenAI. This strategic move includes the addition of Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, and Hongyu Ren, as reported by The Information, citing a source familiar with the hiring details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:34 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
