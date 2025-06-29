Displaced by Strife: Sudanese Refugees Struggle as Aid Dwindles

Fatima Omas Abdullah suffers from the persistent discomfort of sleeping on the ground due to having been displaced by Sudan's civil war. Since April 2023, she and nearly a quarter-million others have found refuge in the Adre transit camp near the Chad-Sudan border.

However, the US-backed aid system, crucial for their survival, is rapidly disintegrating as key foreign assistance funds have been slashed. In 2024, US contributions to Chad's emergency response dwindled to just USD 6.8 million, a significant cut from prior funding levels.

The refugee influx due to the continuing violence in Sudan has put enormous pressure on Chad's resources. Prices for essentials like water and food have soared, intensifying the hardships faced by locals and refugees alike in the already impoverished country.

