Left Menu

Displaced by Strife: Sudanese Refugees Struggle as Aid Dwindles

Fatima Omas Abdullah, displaced by Sudan's civil conflict, has endured hardship in Chad since April 2023 amid dwindling US-backed aid. Despite the fracturing aid system and rising living costs, many Sudanese like Abdullah are reluctant to move to permanent camps, seeking stability and economic opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adre | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:47 IST
Displaced by Strife: Sudanese Refugees Struggle as Aid Dwindles
  • Country:
  • India

Fatima Omas Abdullah suffers from the persistent discomfort of sleeping on the ground due to having been displaced by Sudan's civil war. Since April 2023, she and nearly a quarter-million others have found refuge in the Adre transit camp near the Chad-Sudan border.

However, the US-backed aid system, crucial for their survival, is rapidly disintegrating as key foreign assistance funds have been slashed. In 2024, US contributions to Chad's emergency response dwindled to just USD 6.8 million, a significant cut from prior funding levels.

The refugee influx due to the continuing violence in Sudan has put enormous pressure on Chad's resources. Prices for essentials like water and food have soared, intensifying the hardships faced by locals and refugees alike in the already impoverished country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025