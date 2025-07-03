Denmark's Bold EU Leadership: Navigating War, Trade, and Climate

Denmark has officially commenced its presidency of the European Union with a call for unity against challenges such as war in Ukraine and the trade tensions exacerbated by the global tariff hikes orchestrated by former US President Donald Trump. These issues are expected to define the Nordic country's six-month EU leadership.

The Danish European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre emphasized the urgency for Europe to assert its autonomy from the US, stating, "We have war on European soil. We face trade wars, and we have our closest ally, in the United States, turning increasingly inward." Denmark's presidency, under the motto "A Strong Europe in a Changing World," aims to bolster EU security, economic competitiveness, and climate initiatives.

As Russia's conflict in Ukraine continues, Denmark prioritizes enhancing European defense by 2030 and moving nations towards military readiness in line with NATO requirements. Concurrently, Denmark intends to facilitate EU accession processes for nations like Ukraine and Moldova, while addressing internal challenges such as climate neutrality goals and migration policies.

