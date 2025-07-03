Crackdown on Hate Speech Sparks Arrests in Punjab

In a decisive move against sectarian unrest, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested at least 50 individuals accused of posting hate speech on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram during Muharram. The arrests were carried out over the last two days.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a firm stand by issuing a directive to crack down on those spreading hateful content online. She stressed the importance of immediate arrest for individuals involved in such activities to maintain public order during the sacred month of Muharram.

The Chief Minister has also enforced a strict ban on arms display, wall-chalking, posters, and the use of drones throughout the province, as part of efforts to prevent the violation of peace during this sensitive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)