Crackdown on Hate Speech Sparks Arrests in Punjab

In Punjab, Pakistan, at least 50 people have been arrested for posting hate speech on social media to incite sectarian tensions during Muharram. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a crackdown and banned arms displays, banners, and drones to curb unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against sectarian unrest, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested at least 50 individuals accused of posting hate speech on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram during Muharram. The arrests were carried out over the last two days.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a firm stand by issuing a directive to crack down on those spreading hateful content online. She stressed the importance of immediate arrest for individuals involved in such activities to maintain public order during the sacred month of Muharram.

The Chief Minister has also enforced a strict ban on arms display, wall-chalking, posters, and the use of drones throughout the province, as part of efforts to prevent the violation of peace during this sensitive period.

