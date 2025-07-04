Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, 1 person suspected missing

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in central Delhis Karol Bagh area on Friday with police suspecting that a person is missing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the area has been cordoned off.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:28 IST
Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, 1 person suspected missing
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Friday with police suspecting that a person is missing. The blaze was reported at 6.44 pm at the second floor of the four-storey Vishal Mega Mart building located on Padam Singh Road, police said in a statement.

A total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site and so far no one is injured but police suspect that a person is missing.

''This is a Vishal Mega Mart outlet where grocery and fabric items are sold. The fire was confined mainly to the second floor of the four-storey building,'' it said.

Police, fire and disaster response teams are jointly conducting the search and rescue operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the area has been cordoned off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025