Fugitive Captured in Connection with Attack on Colombian Senator

In a significant development, Colombian authorities have successfully captured a fugitive linked to the attack on Senator Miguel Uribe. Elder Jose Arteaga, identified by authorities as El Costeno, was arrested following suspicions that he persuaded a 15-year-old alleged shooter to target Uribe.

The arrest comes after Interpol issued a red notice, highlighting Arteaga's extensive criminal background. Colombian police chief Carlos Fernando Triana confirmed charges ranging from aggravated attempted homicide to the use of minors in criminal activities.

Senator Miguel Uribe, associated with the Democratic Center party and a potential presidential contender, remains in critical condition. His connection to Colombia's political legacy adds further weight to the ongoing investigation, now having resulted in five arrests, including the juvenile attacker.

