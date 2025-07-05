Tragic Incident in Seelampur: Woman's Fatal Leap

A tragic incident unfolded in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, as a woman who allegedly jumped into a drain succumbed to her injuries during medical treatment. The event transpired around noon and quickly drew the attention of local residents.

Quick-thinking locals rescued the woman and rushed her to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. However, due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to GTB Hospital, where she ultimately passed away. Police are currently investigating the case to determine the circumstances leading to her drastic action.

Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage and are in the process of interviewing local residents to piece together the sequence of events. The woman's body has been placed in the GTB Hospital mortuary, awaiting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)