Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Seelampur: Woman's Fatal Leap

A woman who jumped into a drain in Seelampur, Delhi, sadly passed away despite medical efforts. She was rescued by locals and hospitalized; however, she succumbed to her injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident by examining CCTV footage and speaking with residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:54 IST
Tragic Incident in Seelampur: Woman's Fatal Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, as a woman who allegedly jumped into a drain succumbed to her injuries during medical treatment. The event transpired around noon and quickly drew the attention of local residents.

Quick-thinking locals rescued the woman and rushed her to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. However, due to the severity of her condition, she was transferred to GTB Hospital, where she ultimately passed away. Police are currently investigating the case to determine the circumstances leading to her drastic action.

Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage and are in the process of interviewing local residents to piece together the sequence of events. The woman's body has been placed in the GTB Hospital mortuary, awaiting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025