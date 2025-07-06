Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Alleged Conversion Ring Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested alleged masterminds Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and Neetu alias Nasreen for leading a conversion ring. Accused of converting Hindus and non-Muslims to Islam, they were charged under various laws. Jalaluddin's cash reward for capture was Rs 50,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:15 IST
Mastermind Behind Alleged Conversion Ring Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended the alleged masterminds behind a religious conversion syndicate on Saturday. Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, and Neetu, alias Nasreen, were arrested in Balrampur district.

According to official statements, a court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant against Jalaluddin and offered a cash reward for information leading to his capture. Both suspects are held at the Lucknow District Jail following their court appearance.

The accusations, spanning various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, claim the suspects orchestrated conversions of individuals from Hindu and non-Muslim backgrounds under duress or deceitful promises, involving luring impoverished individuals and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025