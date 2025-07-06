Mastermind Behind Alleged Conversion Ring Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended the alleged masterminds behind a religious conversion syndicate on Saturday. Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, and Neetu, alias Nasreen, were arrested in Balrampur district.

According to official statements, a court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant against Jalaluddin and offered a cash reward for information leading to his capture. Both suspects are held at the Lucknow District Jail following their court appearance.

The accusations, spanning various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, claim the suspects orchestrated conversions of individuals from Hindu and non-Muslim backgrounds under duress or deceitful promises, involving luring impoverished individuals and others.

